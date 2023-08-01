DISMISSED: Norm Pattis Scores a Partial Win in His Fight Wit...

News From Law.com

The Connecticut Appellate Court released its reasoning for its dismissal of a writ of error commenced by Norm Pattis challenging his 6-month suspension, counsel for far-right conspiracy theorists Alex Jones, as it pertains to the trial court judge, but denied disciplinary counsel's motion to dismiss. Pattis defended Jones and Jones' company Free Speech Systems LLC against the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims' family members. The jury awarded the plaintiffs $965 million, and Judge Barbara Bellis further awarded the plaintiffs $322 million in attorney fees, $1.5 in court costs and $150 million in punitive damages under the Connecticut unfair Trade Practices Act.

Connecticut

August 01, 2023, 4:17 PM

nature of claim: /