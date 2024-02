News From Law.com

A New Jersey judge who faces discipline for allowing his secretary to work remotely has called for the complaint against him to be dismissed. The complaint accusing Mercer County Presiding Civil Judge Douglas Hurd of misapplying court policy concerning his secretary is unprecedented, the judge said in his answer to the allegations of the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct.

February 13, 2024, 4:35 PM

