New Suit - Patent

Freeborn & Peters filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of Disintermediation Services Inc. The complaint, which names Perq Software LLC, asserts two patents for online methods of communication. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02280, Disintermediation Services, Inc. v. Perq Software, LLC.

Technology

November 28, 2022, 6:15 PM