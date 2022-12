New Suit - Patent

Freeborn & Peters filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Disintermediation Services Inc. The complaint, which names Habla Incorporated, asserts three patents for web-based chat services and communication software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-12924, Disintermediation Services, Inc. v. Habla Incorporated.

December 02, 2022, 3:20 PM