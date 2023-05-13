Who Got The Work

Thomas H. Loffredo of GrayRobinson has entered an appearance for Town of Palm Beach Shores in a lawsuit brought by DISH Wireless. The suit, which accuses the town of unlawfully denying the plaintiff's application to install new wireless transmission equipment, was filed March 29 in Florida Southern District Court by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas, is 9:23-cv-80487, DISH Wireless L.L.C. v. Town Of Palm Beach Shores.

