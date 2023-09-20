Who Got The Work

Frederick L. Cottrell III and Christine Dealy Haynes of Richards, Layton & Finger have stepped in to represent Ifit Health & Fitness Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in Delaware District Court by Ashby & Geddes on behalf of DISH Technologies LLC and Sling TV LLC, asserts two patents related to content streaming. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:23-cv-00963, DISH Technologies L.L.C. et al v. Ifit Health & Fitness, Inc.

Health Care

September 20, 2023, 8:27 AM

Plaintiffs

DISH Technologies L.L.C.

Sling TV L.L.C.

Plaintiffs

Ashby & Geddes

defendants

Ifit Health & Fitness, Inc.

defendant counsels

Richards, Layton & Finger

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims