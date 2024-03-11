Who Got The Work

Erik A. Christiansen of Parsons Behle & Latimer has entered an appearance for 9219-1568 Quebec Inc. and Aylo Freesites Ltd. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts five patents related to video streaming, was filed Jan. 24 in Utah District Court by Baker Botts and the Hatch Law Group on behalf of DISH Technologies and Sling TV. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale A. Kimball, is 2:24-cv-00066, DISH Technologies L.L.C. et al v. Aylo Freesites Ltd et al.

Telecommunications

March 11, 2024, 2:27 PM

