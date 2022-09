New Suit - Copyright

DISH Network and Sling TV filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, targets William Everly III for allegedly operating 'illicit' streaming platforms which rebroadcast the plaintiffs' content to paying customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01748, Dish Network L.L.C. et al v. Everly.