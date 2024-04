News From Law.com

The Litigation Daily this morning checks in with Aileen McGrath, a partner in Supreme Court and appellate practice Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, who is based in the firm's San Francisco office. She argued her first case at the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this term—a term when about one-third of all arguments have been handled by women.

Government

April 25, 2024, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /