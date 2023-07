News From Law.com

A former public relations manager was allegedly fired after working inconsistent hours. However, the plaintiff, a single mother, requested irregular time off to take care for her daughter, and claims marital-status discrimination. The plaintiff, Connecticut resident Nicole Forbes, worked at Lintbells Inc., the defendant, which is incorporated in Delaware, headquartered in Florida, and conducts business in Connecticut.

