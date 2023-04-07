Discretionary or Ministerial? Court Split on Immunity in Wom...

News From Law.com

The First District Court of Appeals, in a split decision, ruled an officer's conduct was ministerialâ€”and therefore not protected by governmental immunityâ€”when a woman in custody died in a traffic accident. A drunk driver struck the Houston officer, causing the woman to be ejected from the back seat. The woman's parents filed a wrongful death suit, alleging negligence, because the officer did not restrain her with a seat belt while she was in protective custody and handcuffed. The controlling question is whether Officer Regina Gonzales' conduct was discretionary or ministerial.

Government

April 07, 2023, 3:02 PM

nature of claim: /