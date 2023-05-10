New Suit - Patent

Radio ID Equipment Inc. d/b/a CarRiderPro was sued by Discovery Schools Inc. for patent infringement on Wednesday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Stites & Harbison and the Concept Law Group, alleges that the defendant's computer-based school pickup system for matching students with parents or drivers infringes a patent owned by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00033, Discovery Schools Inc. v. Radio ID Equipment Inc.

Education

May 10, 2023, 7:10 PM

