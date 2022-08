New Suit

Phelps Dunbar filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Middle District Court on behalf of Discovery Real Estate and Development LLC. The suit, over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act, pursues claims against the Town of St. Francisville and town mayor Robert 'Bobee' Leake. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00605, Discovery Real Estate and Development, LLC v. Town of St. Francisville et al.

Real Estate

August 31, 2022, 5:31 AM