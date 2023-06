New Suit - Insurance

Snell & Wilmer filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Arizona District Court against Lloyd's London and Kiln Syndicate 510. The suit, concerning water damage claims, was brought on behalf of Discovery Land Co. and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01150, Discovery Land Company LLC et al v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London, Kiln Syndicate 510.

Insurance

June 22, 2023, 9:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Bakers Bay Associates LLC

Discovery Land Company LLC

Passerine at Abaco Holdings Limited

Starfish Construction Limited

Plaintiffs

Snell & Wilmer

defendants

Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London, Kiln Syndicate 510

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute