Discover Legal Chief Jumps to Pinterest | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Pinterest announced Thursday that it has hired Wanji Walcott as chief legal officer, hiring one of the nation's highest-profile in-house legal chiefs away from Discover Financial Services, where she has held the top legal role since 2019. Walcott will succeed Christine Flores, whom the social-scrapbooking company disclosed in a February Securities and Exchange Commission filing will be departing this fall. She had held the company's legal reins since the joining the company from Google in 2017.

Internet & Social Media

September 16, 2022, 7:14 AM