A change in consumer spending habits is influencing where some retailers in South Florida want to lease space, and what types of institutions are needed in the warehouses that supply them. As the economy contracts, discount retailers and grocery stores like Dollar Tree, Ross, TJ Maxx, Dollar General, and more are set to be the big winners in the South Florida market.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 24, 2023, 6:00 AM

