Disciplinary Court Set to Hold Trial Over Phila. Judges Soci...

Judge Mark Cohen of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Family Division is slated to defend himself before Pennsylvania's Court of Judicial Discipline against accusations that he made inappropriately political statements on his personal Facebook page.The case presents a chance for the court to provide yet-unestablished guidance on appropriate social media usage for judges. At the heart of the matter is a question of where the line lies between impropriety and a judge's protected free speech.

July 18, 2023, 4:12 PM

