A Philadelphia judge adjudicated scores of cases before their hearing date, but no one's rights seem to have been violated in the process, the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline determined Tuesday. The court ruled that while Judge Marissa Brumbach of the Philadelphia Municipal Court acted unethically by disposing of 95 traffic citations a day early, her conduct was not as bad as the Judicial Conduct Board had alleged.

Pennsylvania

March 12, 2024, 5:59 PM

