Disciplinary Case Pending Against Texas Lawyer Who Questione...

News From Law.com

A court of appeals reinstated a Commission for Lawyer Discipline action against the first assistant attorney general for his role in the 2020 election interference campaign by Donald Trump supports. First Assistant Attorney General Brent E. Webster was suspended attorney general Ken Paxton's collaborator in Texas v. Pennsylvania, a failed filing to the U.S. Supreme Court that concerned voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia. Paxton was suspended from office following a majority vote in the Texas House of Representatives on 20 articles of impeachment. Paxton faces trial in September in the senate.

Government

July 17, 2023, 5:36 PM

nature of claim: /