Disciplinary Board Proposes Mandatory Succession Planning fo...

Pennsylvania's disciplinary board is proposing a written succession planning requirement in its latest proposed amendment to the rules of professional conduct."The future is unpredictable and lawyers must strive to lessen the impact of unexpected interruption to their relationships with clients by proactively protecting the clients' interested in the event of the attorney's death, disability, or other unanticipated absence," the Board's explanatory report reads. "A succession plan helps ensure a smooth transition of client files and ease chaos in times of crisis."

March 01, 2024, 1:07 PM

