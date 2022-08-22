Who Got The Work

Mark Nielsen of Groom Law Group has entered an appearance for Employee Relations Committee of the Colgate-Palmolive Company in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action was filed July 7 in New York Southern District Court by a former Colgate-Palmolive employee who alleges that her retirement savings account was paid out to a fraudster. Jenner & Block is defending plan administrator Alight Solutions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:22-cv-05778, Disberry v. Employee Relations Committee of the Colgate-Palmolive Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 22, 2022, 4:17 AM