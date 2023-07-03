Disbarred: South Florida Lawyer Disciplined | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

A South Florida lawyer is permanently disbarred, following a years-long history of disciplinary actions. Attorney Brett Elam has lost his license, according to information from The Florida Bar, but the West Palm Beach lawyer said he is not done fighting for his career. The Florida Bar's roundup of attorney disciplinary actions across the state from April 29 to June 27 shows Elam among four attorneys named. It shows that despite his previous disbarment, Elam continued to engage in the practice of law.

Florida

July 03, 2023, 5:41 PM

