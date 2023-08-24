DISBARRED: Personal Injury Lawyer Disciplined Over $31M Insu...

News From Law.com

A New York personal injury attorney convicted for his role in a $31 million trip-and-fall insurance scheme has been officially disbarred, the Appellate Division, Second Department ruled. George Constantine was sentenced in April to more than 8 years in prison and $7.3 million in restitution, following his December conviction on charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. While Constantine surrendered his license upon conviction, the appellate court decision reflects his official removal from the rolls.

New York

August 24, 2023, 1:17 PM

nature of claim: /