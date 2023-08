News From Law.com

The First District Court of Appeals came to the support of a Texas city attorney, finding he is entitled to government immunity when he uttered allegedly slanderous statements against another lawyer. The appellate court reversed Harris County 334th District Court's denial of the city attorney's motion for summary judgment, and dismissed claims brought against him by Frank C. Powell, who has since been disbarred.

August 04, 2023, 2:15 PM

