News From Law.com

The New Jersey Supreme Court has disbarred an attorney and former elected official who was convicted of failing to report more than $800,000 in income. Douglas M. Long routinely submitted his personal bills to the bookkeeper in his law office with instructions to pay them from his attorney business account, and categorize them as firm business expenses, the Disciplinary Review Board said.

New Jersey

October 25, 2023, 2:44 PM

nature of claim: /