A federal judge in Florida sentenced an attorney, who litigated in Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee, to 14 years in prison. Phillip Howard, 62, previously pled guilty to racketeering over his involvement in a criminal enterprise to defraud his clients of funds from an NFL class action lawsuit.

Florida

November 07, 2023, 1:30 PM

