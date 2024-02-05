Disbarred: Court Rules Against Lawyer Who Tried to Remove Ju...

News From Law.com

The Appellate Court affirmed the disbarment of Nickola Cunha, who attempted to disqualify a judge she alleged was biased against disabled people, women who bring abuse claims and people who are not Jewish. In a writ of error, Cunha, self-represented, claimed that former Superior Court Judge Thomas G. Moukawsher violated her constitutional rights to due process and her First Amendment right to free speech, incorrectly determined she violated the Rules of Professional Conduct, and issued an excessive penalty of disbarment, the opinion said.

Connecticut

February 05, 2024, 5:41 PM

