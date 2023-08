News From Law.com

A former immigration lawyer who was disbarred last year is now facing charges of stealing thousands from clients while practicing without a law license, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Monday. Owolabi Salis was disbarred last year following his acquittal on charges relating to filing over 1,000 fraudulent immigration applications.

Legal Services

August 21, 2023, 4:28 PM

nature of claim: /