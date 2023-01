News From Law.com

A disbarred attorney was sentenced to 12 years in state prison Monday for sexually assaulting three separate women, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Thursday. Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Steven Statsinger also slapped Ra'Shaun Kelley with 15 years of post-release supervision. The New York Law School graduate was convicted last year in a series of cold case attacks that took place between December 2014 and January 2015.

New York

January 26, 2023, 4:24 PM