Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, which seeks over $1 million in damages, centers on an eye drop product manufactured and sold by the defendants. In the complaint, which was filed by the Harris Law Firm Group and attorney Lisa A. Difilippo on behalf of Adam Disarro, the plaintiff asserts that he went blind in his left eye after using the eye drops, which were allegedly contaminated with a drug-resistant bacterium. The case is 2:23-cv-00230, Disarro v. EzriCare, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 31, 2023, 3:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Adam Disarro

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

Aru Pharma, Inc.

Delsam Pharma, LLC

EzriCare, LLC

EzriRx, LLC

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims