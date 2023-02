New Suit - Product Liability

Amazon, EzriCare and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was brought by the Harris Law Firm Group and Lisa A. Difilippo PA on behalf of Adam Disarro, who allegedly suffered a bacterial infection from the defendants' contaminated eye drops. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00120, Disarro v. EzriCare LLC et al.

February 23, 2023, 2:56 PM