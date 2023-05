News From Law.com

Some employers are fatigued and fed-up with flexible work-from-home arrangements spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. They're chomping at the bit to get everyone back to the office to improve collaboration, motivation and accountability. But employment lawyers say bosses should be prepared for some workers to challenge callbacks to the cubicle and should not lose sight of their obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

May 02, 2023, 7:15 AM

