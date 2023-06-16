Michael J. Weber of Dinsmore & Shohl has entered an appearance for Old Republic Insurance in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, filed May 2 in Illinois Northern District Court by Laurie & Brennan on behalf of Direct Steel, accuses co-defendant Tri-C Civil Construction of failing to provide demolition, drainage and other services under a construction subcontract. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John F. Kness, is 1:23-cv-02762, Direct Steel, LLC v. Old Republic Surety Company et al.
Insurance
June 16, 2023, 11:28 AM