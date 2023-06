New Suit - Contract

Direct Partners Acquisitions sued CSHV Springhurst for breach of contract on Friday in Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, filed by Dinsmore & Shohl, accuses the defendant of failing to refund an earnest money deposit in a real estate transaction which did not close. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00324, Direct Partners Acquisitions LLC v. CSHV Springhurst LLC.

Real Estate

June 23, 2023, 6:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Direct Partners Acquisitions, LLC

Dunlevey Mahan Furry

Dinsmore & Shohl

defendants

Cshv Springhurst, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract