New Suit

Hinshaw & Culbertson filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Northern District Court on behalf of Direct General Insurance, a National General company. The suit, targeting Janay Conney and John A. Miller, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff is discharged from an underlying claim brought by the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00168, Direct General Insurance Company v. Conney et al.

Insurance

June 28, 2023, 3:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Direct General Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Hinshaw & Culbertson

defendants

Janay Conney

John A. Miller

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute