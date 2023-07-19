New Suit - Trade Secrets

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a trade secrets lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of microchips and integrated circuits provider Direct Components Inc. The complaint pursues claims against 13 former Direct Components employees for misappropriating confidential and trade secret information in favor of competitor, Microchip USA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01617, Direct Components, Inc. v. Microchip USA, LLC et al.

Technology

July 19, 2023, 5:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Direct Components, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

defendants

Alex Hart

Drew Van De Motter

Jack Lawless

Jeff Ruby

John Brown

Joseph Centrone

Josh Arnold

Kimie Koga

Michael Prusik

Microchip USA, LLC

Mitchell Kogge

Paul Venzor

Trevor Toma

Tyler Ayala

nature of claim: 880/