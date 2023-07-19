Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a trade secrets lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of microchips and integrated circuits provider Direct Components Inc. The complaint pursues claims against 13 former Direct Components employees for misappropriating confidential and trade secret information in favor of competitor, Microchip USA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01617, Direct Components, Inc. v. Microchip USA, LLC et al.
Technology
July 19, 2023, 5:16 AM