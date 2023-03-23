Who Got The Work

Jonathan W. Thomas of Mayer Brown has entered an appearance for online retailer Element Brooklyn LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 3 in New York Eastern District Court by Womble Bond Dickinson on behalf of Diptyque Distribution LLC and Diptyque SAS, a Paris-based fragrance company, accuses the defendant of claiming that it sells 'refill' products that are indistinguishable from the high-end goods that it purports to duplicate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, is 1:23-cv-01652, Diptyque SAS et al v. Element Brooklyn, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 23, 2023, 7:35 AM

Diptyque Distribution LLC

Diptyque SAS

Womble Bond Dickinson

Element Brooklyn, LLC

Mayer Brown

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims