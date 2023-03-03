New Suit - Trademark

Womble Bond Dickinson filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Diptyque Distribution LLC and Diptyque SAS, a Paris-based fragrance company. The suit targets online retailer Element Brooklyn LLC for claiming that it sells 'refill' products that are indistinguishable from the high-end goods that it purports to duplicate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01652, Diptyque SAS et al v. Element Brooklyn, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 03, 2023, 2:04 PM