Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Covetrus, a provider of products, services and technology for veterinary practices, to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint, over alleged gender-based discrimination, was filed by Morgan Pottinger McGravey on behalf of a former employee. The case is 3:23-cv-00009, Dippolito v. Covetrus, Inc.

Business Services

February 23, 2023, 3:28 PM