New Suit - Class Action

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, was hit with a data breach class action Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a July 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of millions of Samsung customers. The case is backed by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05724, Dipaola et al v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc.