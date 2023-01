New Suit - ERISA Class Action

U.S. Bancorp and fiduciaries of the bank's 401(k) retirement plan were hit with an ERISA class action Thursday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Walcheske & Luzi and Miller & Stevens, claims that the defendants failed to control unreasonable recordkeeping and administrative fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00026, Dionicio et al v. U.S. Bancorp et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 05, 2023, 7:38 PM