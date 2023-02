Who Got The Work

AIG, Allianz and other defendants have retained lawyers from Gieger Laborde & Laperouse and Salley Hite to fight a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action was filed Dec. 21 in Louisiana Western District Court by attorney Gilbert H. Dozier on behalf of the Diocese of Lafayette. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Joseph, is 6:22-cv-06227, Diocese of Lafayette v. Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty et al.

Insurance

February 04, 2023, 1:20 PM