Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed a race discrimination lawsuit against Sephora to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Kafoury & McDougal on behalf of Jordan Dinwiddie, who contends that she was wrongfully stopped, searched and detained by a Sephora loss prevention officer. The case is 3:23-cv-00562, Dinwiddie v. Sephora USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 17, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Jordan Dinwiddie

Plaintiffs

Kafoury & Mcdougal

Apolinar Montero-Sanchez

Law Offices Of L. Sanchez, PC

defendants

Sephora USA, Inc.

Cisco Doe

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation