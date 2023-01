Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Marcus Megress and Meteor Logistics to Colorado District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Offices of Dianne Sawaya on behalf of Merl Dinsmore. The case is 1:23-cv-00161, Dinsmore v. Megress et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 19, 2023, 4:45 PM