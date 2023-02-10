Who Got The Work

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partners Alexander K. Mircheff, Craig Varnen and Debra Wong Yang have stepped in to represent plant-based food company Tattooed Chef Inc., its CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Dec. 23 in California Central District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of downplaying the company's internal controls over financial reporting and the disclosure of all fraud. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George H. Wu, is 2:22-cv-09311, Dinko Mihaylov v. Tattooed Chef, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 10, 2023, 7:37 AM