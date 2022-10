New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Geico, an auto insurance company, was slapped with an insurance class action Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was brought by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello and Normand PLLC on behalf of automotive insurance policy holders who accuse Geico of systematically underpaying claims for total loss vehicles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06228, Dinicola-Ortiz v. GEICO Indemnity Company.