Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker & Hostetler on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Sam El Ayazra and Red Lobster Restaurants to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, over alleged sexual harassment and hostile work environment, was filed by Watson Mundorff LLP on behalf of Alina J. Dinert. The case is 2:23-cv-00094, Dinert v. Red Lobster Restaurants LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 20, 2023, 10:36 AM