New Suit - Environmental

The Sierra Club and other plaintiffs filed an environmental lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday in New Mexico District Court. The suit, brought by the Western Environmental Law Center and other attorneys, challenges the agency's approval of drilling projects in the Greater Chaco region of northwestern New Mexico. The case is 1:22-cv-00804, Dine Citizens Against Ruining our Environment et al. v. United States Bureau of Land Management et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 26, 2022, 8:57 PM