Lauren Haley Navarro of Armstrong Teasdale has entered an appearance for Hartford Financial Services in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, which seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a death benefit policy, was filed Nov. 4 in Arizona District Court by Barry Kirschner Law on behalf of the Estate of Jacob Dindinger. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric J. Markovich, is 4:22-cv-00508, Dindinger et al v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 19, 2022, 7:02 AM