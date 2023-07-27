New Suit - Employment

Stanley Black & Decker, a manufacturer of household hardware and security systems, was sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by Koller Law on behalf of a Caucasian female assembler who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to the human resources department about disparate treatment based on race. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02857, Dimichelle v. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 27, 2023, 5:21 AM

Heather Dimichelle

Koller Law PC

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination